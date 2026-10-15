HE AIN'T BACKING DOWN Pastor Escorted Out Of North Carolina School Board Meeting For Reading “Nasty” Children Book Excerpts Allowed In Library!
By Thrillz
8,407
DESCRIPTION
nextvideos
Lol: Some Kids Pranked A School Board Meeting On Some Bart Simpson Stuff!
208,379
Kanye West Calls Out Gap Executives During A Board Meeting!
136,235
Thoughts? Parent Goes Off About 'Critical Race Theory' At An Illinois School Board Meeting!
204,086
Hold Up: Woman Recites N.W.A. "F*** Tha Police" Lyrics At School Board Meeting!
111,445
Cold Blooded: Pastor Calls Out Pedos At School Meeting... It Got Real! "No, You're Finished"
115,139
ALMOST WENT DOWN School Board Member Slaps Phone Out Of Attendee’s Hand During Heated Exchange Over Charlie Kirk's Death!
63,031
HE SHUT THEM DOWN! Maine Father Shuts Down School Board After They Complain About Parents Undressing: 'You Feel Uncomfortable? That's How Our Girls Feel!'
109,111
Door-To-Door Vaccines Have Officially Started In North Carolina!
167,503
North Carolina Freeze Is No Joke: Alligator In Frozen Water!
142,909
Kim Jong Un Wipes Away Tears As He Calls On Women In North Korea To Have More Babies!
105,189
Say What? Oklahoma School Board Member Says Children Can "Commit Murder" By Not Wearing Masks!
56,742
Giving Off Final Destination Vibes: This State Fair Ride Is Another Disaster Waiting To Happen!
124,034
Horrific Footage Of Police And Parents Searching For Children Immediately After Texas Elementary School Shooting!
143,945
Horrible: Driver Plows Right Into Crowds Of People At The Aggie Festival In Greensboro, North Carolina!
82,950
WTF: Mother Thought She Bought An Innocent Children’s Book For Her Son... Finds Out Its Highly Inappropriate!
69,243
North Carolina Official Fired After Refusing To Address A Black Woman By Her Doctor Title!
662,270
Relax: Unhinged Trans Activist Screams Into The Mic During San Francisco Board Of Supervisors Meeting!
65,897
Good Evening Cowards: The Most Savage School Board Speaker!
147,268
12-Year-Old Boy Picks Up A Strap & Fatally Shot 2 Masked Robbers Who Broke In And Shot His Grandma In North Carolina!
778,631
Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!
83,523
Crazy: Professional Snowboarder From North Carolina Putting On For X Games... Sickest Trick Lands Him 4th Place!
147,038
Crazy: $460,000 Beach House Collapses Into The Ocean Along The Outer Banks Of North Carolina!
74,050
DAD GOES OFF Father Attacks Man Accused Of Killing His 16-Year-Old Son Inside Courthouse: "He Did What He Had To Do"
127,151
Terrified Students Scatter As Gunfire Erupts During Football Game In North Carolina, 1 Person Shot!
82,721
Just Wild: $380,000 House Collapses Into The Ocean Along North Carolina’s Outer Banks In Seconds!
106,167
"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!
238,302
Wild: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On A Highway After Engine Failed In North Carolina!
48,468
Pastor Beef: Pastor Gets Kicked Off Stage After Calling Out Fellow Pastor For Allowing Demonstration From Male Stripper!
60,539
Obama Calls Out Lack Of News Coverage For The Sinking Of A Refugee Boat With 700 People On Board!
93,443
Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!
218,416
DAUGHTER EXECUTED Father Of Murdered 22-Year-Old College Student Unleashes Hell On Congress: 'You Woke Up A Beast And You Pissed Off The Wrong Daddy!'
164,867
Texas Dept of Public Safety Admits Officers Went Into The School To Save Their Own Children!
137,072
Thoughts? Robin Comes Out As Bisexual In DC Comic Book Series!
105,199
Hold Up: 318-Year-Old Bible Discovered In Retirement Home!
87,463
Whats Going On? People Are Reporting Multiple Recent Incidents Involving Objects Falling From The Sky In North Carolina & DC!
115,587
Floyd Mayweather Gets Escorted Out Of South African Gucci Store After He Reportedly Spent $7 Million!
92,638
Throw The Whole Phone Away: This iPhone Owner Is A One Nasty Mofo!
788,557
Even Kids Are Waking Up: Middle School Kid In Wisconsin Blasts School Board About Allowing Males Into The Girl’s Bathrooms!
67,982
First, LA Models Go Missing & Now New Mystery As Nearly 50 Schoolchildren Go Missing In Cleveland In 1 Month!
132,994
SMOKEBREAK SHOWDOWN North Carolina Man Strangles Coyote To Death With His Bare Hands After It Attacked Him In His Own Yard
70,683