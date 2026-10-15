HE AIN'T BACKING DOWN Pastor Escorted Out Of North Carolina School Board Meeting For Reading “Nasty” Children Book Excerpts Allowed In Library!

By Thrillz
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8,407
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Lol: Some Kids Pranked A School Board Meeting On Some Bart Simpson Stuff!

Lol: Some Kids Pranked A School Board Meeting On Some Bart Simpson Stuff!

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208,379
date submitted
Kanye West Calls Out Gap Executives During A Board Meeting!

Kanye West Calls Out Gap Executives During A Board Meeting!

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136,235
date submitted
Thoughts? Parent Goes Off About 'Critical Race Theory' At An Illinois School Board Meeting!

Thoughts? Parent Goes Off About 'Critical Race Theory' At An Illinois School Board Meeting!

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204,086
date submitted
Hold Up: Woman Recites N.W.A. "F*** Tha Police" Lyrics At School Board Meeting!

Hold Up: Woman Recites N.W.A. "F*** Tha Police" Lyrics At School Board Meeting!

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111,445
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Cold Blooded: Pastor Calls Out Pedos At School Meeting... It Got Real! "No, You're Finished"

Cold Blooded: Pastor Calls Out Pedos At School Meeting... It Got Real! "No, You're Finished"

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115,139
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School Board Member Slaps Phone Out Of Attendee’s Hand During Heated Exchange Over Charlie Kirk's Death!

ALMOST WENT DOWN School Board Member Slaps Phone Out Of Attendee’s Hand During Heated Exchange Over Charlie Kirk's Death!

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63,031
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Maine Father Shuts Down School Board After They Complain About Parents Undressing: 'You Feel Uncomfortable? That's How Our Girls Feel!'

HE SHUT THEM DOWN! Maine Father Shuts Down School Board After They Complain About Parents Undressing: 'You Feel Uncomfortable? That's How Our Girls Feel!'

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109,111
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Door-To-Door Vaccines Have Officially Started In North Carolina!

Door-To-Door Vaccines Have Officially Started In North Carolina!

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167,503
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North Carolina Freeze Is No Joke: Alligator In Frozen Water!

North Carolina Freeze Is No Joke: Alligator In Frozen Water!

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142,909
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Kim Jong Un Wipes Away Tears As He Calls On Women In North Korea To Have More Babies!

Kim Jong Un Wipes Away Tears As He Calls On Women In North Korea To Have More Babies!

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105,189
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Say What? Oklahoma School Board Member Says Children Can "Commit Murder" By Not Wearing Masks!

Say What? Oklahoma School Board Member Says Children Can "Commit Murder" By Not Wearing Masks!

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56,742
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Giving Off Final Destination Vibes: This State Fair Ride Is Another Disaster Waiting To Happen!

Giving Off Final Destination Vibes: This State Fair Ride Is Another Disaster Waiting To Happen!

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124,034
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Horrific Footage Of Police And Parents Searching For Children Immediately After Texas Elementary School Shooting!

Horrific Footage Of Police And Parents Searching For Children Immediately After Texas Elementary School Shooting!

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143,945
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Horrible: Driver Plows Right Into Crowds Of People At The Aggie Festival In Greensboro, North Carolina!

Horrible: Driver Plows Right Into Crowds Of People At The Aggie Festival In Greensboro, North Carolina!

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82,950
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WTF: Mother Thought She Bought An Innocent Children’s Book For Her Son... Finds Out Its Highly Inappropriate!

WTF: Mother Thought She Bought An Innocent Children’s Book For Her Son... Finds Out Its Highly Inappropriate!

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69,243
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North Carolina Official Fired After Refusing To Address A Black Woman By Her Doctor Title!

North Carolina Official Fired After Refusing To Address A Black Woman By Her Doctor Title!

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662,270
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Relax: Unhinged Trans Activist Screams Into The Mic During San Francisco Board Of Supervisors Meeting!

Relax: Unhinged Trans Activist Screams Into The Mic During San Francisco Board Of Supervisors Meeting!

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65,897
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Good Evening Cowards: The Most Savage School Board Speaker!

Good Evening Cowards: The Most Savage School Board Speaker!

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147,268
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12-Year-Old Boy Picks Up A Strap & Fatally Shot 2 Masked Robbers Who Broke In And Shot His Grandma In North Carolina!

12-Year-Old Boy Picks Up A Strap & Fatally Shot 2 Masked Robbers Who Broke In And Shot His Grandma In North Carolina!

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778,631
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Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!

Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!

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83,523
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Crazy: Professional Snowboarder From North Carolina Putting On For X Games... Sickest Trick Lands Him 4th Place!

Crazy: Professional Snowboarder From North Carolina Putting On For X Games... Sickest Trick Lands Him 4th Place!

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147,038
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Crazy: $460,000 Beach House Collapses Into The Ocean Along The Outer Banks Of North Carolina!

Crazy: $460,000 Beach House Collapses Into The Ocean Along The Outer Banks Of North Carolina!

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74,050
date submitted
Father Attacks Man Accused Of Killing His 16-Year-Old Son Inside Courthouse: "He Did What He Had To Do"

DAD GOES OFF Father Attacks Man Accused Of Killing His 16-Year-Old Son Inside Courthouse: "He Did What He Had To Do"

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127,151
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Terrified Students Scatter As Gunfire Erupts During Football Game In North Carolina, 1 Person Shot!

Terrified Students Scatter As Gunfire Erupts During Football Game In North Carolina, 1 Person Shot!

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82,721
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Just Wild: $380,000 House Collapses Into The Ocean Along North Carolina’s Outer Banks In Seconds!

Just Wild: $380,000 House Collapses Into The Ocean Along North Carolina’s Outer Banks In Seconds!

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106,167
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"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!

"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!

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238,302
date submitted
Wild: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On A Highway After Engine Failed In North Carolina!

Wild: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On A Highway After Engine Failed In North Carolina!

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48,468
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Pastor Beef: Pastor Gets Kicked Off Stage After Calling Out Fellow Pastor For Allowing Demonstration From Male Stripper!

Pastor Beef: Pastor Gets Kicked Off Stage After Calling Out Fellow Pastor For Allowing Demonstration From Male Stripper!

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60,539
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Obama Calls Out Lack Of News Coverage For The Sinking Of A Refugee Boat With 700 People On Board!

Obama Calls Out Lack Of News Coverage For The Sinking Of A Refugee Boat With 700 People On Board!

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93,443
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Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!

Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!

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218,416
date submitted
Father Of Murdered 22-Year-Old College Student Unleashes Hell On Congress: 'You Woke Up A Beast And You Pissed Off The Wrong Daddy!'

DAUGHTER EXECUTED Father Of Murdered 22-Year-Old College Student Unleashes Hell On Congress: 'You Woke Up A Beast And You Pissed Off The Wrong Daddy!'

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164,867
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Texas Dept of Public Safety Admits Officers Went Into The School To Save Their Own Children!

Texas Dept of Public Safety Admits Officers Went Into The School To Save Their Own Children!

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137,072
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Thoughts? Robin Comes Out As Bisexual In DC Comic Book Series!

Thoughts? Robin Comes Out As Bisexual In DC Comic Book Series!

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105,199
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Hold Up: 318-Year-Old Bible Discovered In Retirement Home!

Hold Up: 318-Year-Old Bible Discovered In Retirement Home!

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87,463
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Whats Going On? People Are Reporting Multiple Recent Incidents Involving Objects Falling From The Sky In North Carolina & DC!

Whats Going On? People Are Reporting Multiple Recent Incidents Involving Objects Falling From The Sky In North Carolina & DC!

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115,587
date submitted
Floyd Mayweather Gets Escorted Out Of South African Gucci Store After He Reportedly Spent $7 Million!

Floyd Mayweather Gets Escorted Out Of South African Gucci Store After He Reportedly Spent $7 Million!

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92,638
date submitted
Throw The Whole Phone Away: This iPhone Owner Is A One Nasty Mofo!

Throw The Whole Phone Away: This iPhone Owner Is A One Nasty Mofo!

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788,557
date submitted
Even Kids Are Waking Up: Middle School Kid In Wisconsin Blasts School Board About Allowing Males Into The Girl’s Bathrooms!

Even Kids Are Waking Up: Middle School Kid In Wisconsin Blasts School Board About Allowing Males Into The Girl’s Bathrooms!

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67,982
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First, LA Models Go Missing & Now New Mystery As Nearly 50 Schoolchildren Go Missing In Cleveland In 1 Month!

First, LA Models Go Missing & Now New Mystery As Nearly 50 Schoolchildren Go Missing In Cleveland In 1 Month!

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132,994
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North Carolina Man Strangles Coyote To Death With His Bare Hands After It Attacked Him In His Own Yard

SMOKEBREAK SHOWDOWN North Carolina Man Strangles Coyote To Death With His Bare Hands After It Attacked Him In His Own Yard

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70,683
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