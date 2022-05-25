Horrific Footage Of Police And Parents Searching For Children Immediately After Texas Elementary School Shooting!

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a horrifying spree of gun violence at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday in what is now the second deadliest school shooting in the US.



The lone gunman, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by responding law enforcement. He arrived at Robb Elementary School with a long rifle and wearing body armor, according to Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety.



The school teaches second through fourth grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data. Hours after the shooting Tuesday, parents were desperately waiting at a civic center near the school to find out if their children had survived. Some told CNN they gave their DNA to help identify the victims.



Ramos shot his grandmother Tuesday morning before arriving at the school, Estrada said, and police had been called to her home to investigate. She was in critical condition late Tuesday, Estrada said.

After that, police received another report around 11:30 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch near the elementary school, Estrada said. Police believe Ramos was driving that vehicle, which became disabled inside the ditch.



Following the crash, Ramos exited the vehicle with a rifle in hand and wearing a bulletproof vest, Estrada said. The shooter was a student at Uvalde High School, officials said. Three days before shooting, a photo of two AR-15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to Ramos.

