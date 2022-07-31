Not So Tough Now: Dude Who Pistol Whipped A 70-Year-Old Man Challenges A Smaller MMA Fighter & Calls For A "Timeout"
A man arrested for pistol-whipping a 70-year-old man was released from jail and challenges an MMA fighter who was smaller than him before crying for a “time out” in the middle of the match. Garland showed up at Train 4 Life Center on Sunset Avenue in Suisun City, signed a waiver and decided to challenge the smallest man in the gym. But this “small man” ended up being MMA fighter Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn. Posted By Persist
