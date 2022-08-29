Hypebeast Alert! Yeezy Foam Helmet Now Available [Sponsored]
Neon Dazer, designed a Foam Helmet inspired by the adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. The helmet features a strong material but it is still breathable and comfortable. The foam is blended with an EVA material — the same material as the Yeezy Foam Runner. The Yeezy-inspired Foam Helmet by Neon Dazer is available now for $200 in two different colorways via Nice Kicks.
