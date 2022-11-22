Tried To End It All: Miami Man Drinks Bleach In Court After Jury Finds Him Guilty!
A man in a Miami-Dade County courtroom waiting to hear the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him attempted to cause himself serious harm. His cousin took the video of what happened. She couldn’t believe what was happening before her eyes. He was taken to the hospital and did survive. Posted By Persist
