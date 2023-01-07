Star2 Feat. Lil Poppa - Pain [Sponsored]
Star2 returns with another heart wrenching collaboration with Jacksonville, Florida rapper Lil Poppa. They previously shared the mic on his hit “Real Life”, where they sang of jolting childhood experiences “I’m from a place where you hear sirens all the time.” The two artists are back now, and singing of “Pain.”
Emblematic of their generation, of their trauma, of their shattered selves, both artists croon with sadness and resignation. Underlying the anxiety, underlying the addiction – is constant pain. The video features a young woman, defeated by her own pain - slashing her wrists in an old-fashioned bathtub. “Pain” is a beautiful song with a profoundly sad but accurate depiction of what lies inside our youth.
Follow Star2 on IG @Star2Official
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS