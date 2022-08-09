Security Camera Catches Georgia Police Saying A Racial Slur And Throwing One Of The Homeowners Security Cameras In The Bushes!
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point officer is placed on administrative leave behind a viral video on social media.
The footage allegedly shows Officer Bramblett throwing homeowner Tomeisha James Madden’s security camera in some nearby bushes and using a racial slur.
According to the West Point Police Department, they are investigating the allegations and have put the officer on administrative leave. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS