DaBaby' Full Interrogation By Miami Beach Detectives; Admits To Shooting "I Shot At Them Cause They Started Shooting At Me"

On May 31, 2021, superstar rapper Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk and his entourage were involved in an altercation in front of the Miami Beach restaurant Prime 112. Real World Police recently published a police interview of DaBaby's bodyguard in relation to the incident. Today, in this Real World Police exclusive, the narrative takes unexpected twists and turns as DaBaby first demands (and receives!) a custom Miranda waiver, after which he relates his version of the events, revealing that he himself fired shots. Below is a lightly edited version of the arrest report that was ultimately filed for Wisdom Akornuche Awute. Wisdom is (a) an artist on DaBaby's label, and (b) the person who was ultimately charged with attempted murder in relation to the Prime 112 shooting. The stories, to say the least, are not the same. At all. On May 31, 2021, at approximately 2337 hours, Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) Officer Guzman advised MBPD dispatch of shots fired on the 100 block of Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. When police arrived on scene, they found Emerson Delgado, shot in his right calf. Delgado was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care. On scene, officers contacted Carlos Aviles, who related as follows: [The arrest report identifies Aviles and Delgado as victims.] Mr. Delgado and Mr. Aviles had been attempting to enter their vehicle, which was parked in front of Prime 112. A verbal altercation ensued between Aviles, Delgado, and a group of males, who Aviles identified as the entourage of rapper DaBaby. Aviles stated that the argument escalated to the point where Delgado was struck on his face by one of DaBaby's entourage members. Delgado stumbled and attempted to run from his attacker.