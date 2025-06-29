Karen Jumps In The Water To Block Ugly Duckling From Smashing In Lake Arrowhead, CA… Tried To Stop Male Duck From Getting Some Duck Tail!

By Thrillz
views
18,790
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

nextvideos

Really? Karen Jumps In The Water To Stop These Men From Fishing!

Really? Karen Jumps In The Water To Stop These Men From Fishing!

views
216,611
date submitted
Hopefully They Made It Out: Parasailing Doesn't End Well For These 3 Guys!

Hopefully They Made It Out: Parasailing Doesn't End Well For These 3 Guys!

views
82,837
date submitted
Scientist Reveal What Lake Water Looks Like Under A Microscope & Its Terrifying!

Scientist Reveal What Lake Water Looks Like Under A Microscope & Its Terrifying!

views
138,476
date submitted
O’Block J Hood Stood His Ground While Getting Pressed By FBG Duck Affiliate ‘Flamee’!

O’Block J Hood Stood His Ground While Getting Pressed By FBG Duck Affiliate ‘Flamee’!

views
132,795
date submitted
He Tried To Steal From The Corner Store, So The Community Decided To Stop Him!

He Tried To Steal From The Corner Store, So The Community Decided To Stop Him!

views
185,518
date submitted
Ja Morant Tried To Duck The TNT Cameras Right Before Getting Swept By OKC… They Immediately Switched It To Another Camera Angle!

Ja Morant Tried To Duck The TNT Cameras Right Before Getting Swept By OKC… They Immediately Switched It To Another Camera Angle!

views
75,785
date submitted
Lioness Tried Her Best To Stop A Lion From Attacking Stupid Zookeeper Who Was Making Eye Contact With The Lion!

Lioness Tried Her Best To Stop A Lion From Attacking Stupid Zookeeper Who Was Making Eye Contact With The Lion!

views
869,838
date submitted
Meanwhile At The Lake: Buddy Went From Sport Mode To All Terrain In Them Joints!

Meanwhile At The Lake: Buddy Went From Sport Mode To All Terrain In Them Joints!

views
109,338
date submitted
Would You Do he Same? Woman Jumps Into Lake Ontario After Her Phone Fell In The Water!

Would You Do he Same? Woman Jumps Into Lake Ontario After Her Phone Fell In The Water!

views
75,946
date submitted
He Was Heated: Charleston White Grabs His Gun During Interview After Being Asked To Stop Dissing King Von & FBG Duck!

He Was Heated: Charleston White Grabs His Gun During Interview After Being Asked To Stop Dissing King Von & FBG Duck!

views
184,419
date submitted
SMH: 2 Guys Caught Allegedly Trying To Kidnapping Children!

SMH: 2 Guys Caught Allegedly Trying To Kidnapping Children!

views
240,507
date submitted
From Danger To Change: How Islam Is Transforming O Block In Chicago!

From Danger To Change: How Islam Is Transforming O Block In Chicago!

views
117,054
date submitted
Dude Tried To Stop The Atlanta Boot Girls From Unbooting A Car But Failed!

Dude Tried To Stop The Atlanta Boot Girls From Unbooting A Car But Failed!

views
90,219
date submitted
Took Her Job Serious: Female Security Guard Tried To Stop A Man From Stealing From A Department Store But Got Dragged Out To The Getaway Car!

Took Her Job Serious: Female Security Guard Tried To Stop A Man From Stealing From A Department Store But Got Dragged Out To The Getaway Car!

views
186,459
date submitted
Went From Fun To Horrifying: Top 10 Strangest Water Slides In The World!

Went From Fun To Horrifying: Top 10 Strangest Water Slides In The World!

views
92,218
date submitted
Lol: Dude Was Having A Music Video Shoot & The Moms From The Block Decided To Join In!

Lol: Dude Was Having A Music Video Shoot & The Moms From The Block Decided To Join In!

views
201,729
date submitted
Crashed Out: FBG Butta Police Chase Footage Released... Looking Like It's A Wrap For Him!

Crashed Out: FBG Butta Police Chase Footage Released... Looking Like It's A Wrap For Him!

views
107,876
date submitted
"Dumbest Hit Ever. That Killed Their Chances Of An Appeal" Mama Duck Responds To Her Son FBG Duck's Shooting Video Being Released!

"Dumbest Hit Ever. That Killed Their Chances Of An Appeal" Mama Duck Responds To Her Son FBG Duck's Shooting Video Being Released!

views
119,644
date submitted
By Any Means: Seal Jumps On Boat To Get Away From Killer Whales!

By Any Means: Seal Jumps On Boat To Get Away From Killer Whales!

views
64,439
date submitted
"Texas Is In A State Of Emergency" Texas Woman Shows Parasites Swimming In Tap Water... Warning People To Stop Using Texas Water"

"Texas Is In A State Of Emergency" Texas Woman Shows Parasites Swimming In Tap Water... Warning People To Stop Using Texas Water"

views
623,399
date submitted
Chicago Drill Rapper, Edai 600, Killed In Chicago After Dissing FBG Duck! (News Article / Screenshots)

Chicago Drill Rapper, Edai 600, Killed In Chicago After Dissing FBG Duck! (News Article / Screenshots)

views
181,965
date submitted
What Could Go Wrong? Australian Man Tries To Drag Shark Into Ocean And Then This Happens!

What Could Go Wrong? Australian Man Tries To Drag Shark Into Ocean And Then This Happens!

views
140,846
date submitted
Wait For It: Male And Female Police officers Tried To Get Busy In The Bathroom Then This Happened!

Wait For It: Male And Female Police officers Tried To Get Busy In The Bathroom Then This Happened!

views
332,701
date submitted
Redneck Jumps In Water To Fight Paddle Boarders After Seeing Two Women Kiss In Florida!

Redneck Jumps In Water To Fight Paddle Boarders After Seeing Two Women Kiss In Florida!

views
88,351
date submitted
Wildin: Driver Crashes Into Several Cars While Trying To Evade Police In The Bronx!

Wildin: Driver Crashes Into Several Cars While Trying To Evade Police In The Bronx!

views
150,135
date submitted
Cat Had Hands: This Duck Chose Static With The Wrong Cats!

Cat Had Hands: This Duck Chose Static With The Wrong Cats!

views
118,598
date submitted
Dude Tried To Get Off A Quickie In The Basement & Got Caught Up By Some Teens On The Block Acting Like They The Cops "Yo Put Your Hands In the Air"

Dude Tried To Get Off A Quickie In The Basement & Got Caught Up By Some Teens On The Block Acting Like They The Cops "Yo Put Your Hands In the Air"

views
316,667
date submitted
Dope: Firefighters Use Water Shield To Completely Block Flames Behind Water Curtain!

Dope: Firefighters Use Water Shield To Completely Block Flames Behind Water Curtain!

views
142,689
date submitted
The Smashing Machine Featuring Dwayne Johnson (Movie Trailer)

The Smashing Machine Featuring Dwayne Johnson (Movie Trailer)

views
67,611
date submitted
7'4 Future #1 Pick Victor Wenbamyama So Tall He Has To Duck To Go Through The Metal Detector!

7'4 Future #1 Pick Victor Wenbamyama So Tall He Has To Duck To Go Through The Metal Detector!

views
86,327
date submitted
Instant Karma: This Dude Stole From Walmart And Tried To Flee In His Getaway Car When This Happened!

Instant Karma: This Dude Stole From Walmart And Tried To Flee In His Getaway Car When This Happened!

views
374,829
date submitted
That One Friend You Can’t Bring Anywhere… Punched A Police Boat & Resist Arrest In Florida!

That One Friend You Can’t Bring Anywhere… Punched A Police Boat & Resist Arrest In Florida!

views
151,032
date submitted
Racism Takes No Days Off: Ukrainians Block Black People From Fleeing To Poland For Safety In The Midst Of A Crisis!

Racism Takes No Days Off: Ukrainians Block Black People From Fleeing To Poland For Safety In The Midst Of A Crisis!

views
193,511
date submitted
She's Evil Lol: Dude Meets The Karen From Hell!

She's Evil Lol: Dude Meets The Karen From Hell!

views
95,508
date submitted
Savage Life In Toldedo, Ohio: Woman Caught 5 Stars... Tried To Escape From Police!

Savage Life In Toldedo, Ohio: Woman Caught 5 Stars... Tried To Escape From Police!

views
116,787
date submitted
Strange Looking Creature Captured Transforming On Camera At 3700 Feet In The Indian Ocean!

Strange Looking Creature Captured Transforming On Camera At 3700 Feet In The Indian Ocean!

views
1,812,022
date submitted
Karen Family Gets A Rude Awakening After They Tried To Skip On The Toll In Mexico!

Karen Family Gets A Rude Awakening After They Tried To Skip On The Toll In Mexico!

views
125,587
date submitted
Just Made Things Worse: Female Driver Tried To Dip Off After She Hit A Motorcyclist From Behind And Things Got Ugly Real Fast!

Just Made Things Worse: Female Driver Tried To Dip Off After She Hit A Motorcyclist From Behind And Things Got Ugly Real Fast!

views
133,547
date submitted
She Leaving Bro After That For Sure: Crip Violates Blood In Front Of His Girl After He Tried To Buy Some Weed From Him And Tried Running Off!

She Leaving Bro After That For Sure: Crip Violates Blood In Front Of His Girl After He Tried To Buy Some Weed From Him And Tried Running Off!

views
109,415
date submitted
3 Women Speak Out After Being Chased, Robbed By Armed Man In Miami Beach!

3 Women Speak Out After Being Chased, Robbed By Armed Man In Miami Beach!

views
203,270
date submitted