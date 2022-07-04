SMH: 6 Killed, 24 Seriously Hurt In Mass Shooting During 4th Of July Parade At Highland Park In Chicago!

Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois. Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a man between the ages of 18 and 20. It appears he fired from a roof. The NorthShore University Health System said it has a total of 31 patients; most suffered gunshot wounds and a few were hurt in the chaos. Posted By Persist

