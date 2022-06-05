Cops Stake Out Cosmetics Store To Catch Grab And Go Thieves!
When thieves showed up to steal from a cosmetics store in Pennsylvania, police were waiting for them. The West Whiteland Police Department received information that a vehicle connected to robberies at Ulta stores was headed to a location in Exton, so officers were sent to stake out the store. While observing the vehicle, they say two males got out of the car and went into the store. Surveillance video shows them filling bags with perfume. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more. Posted By Ghost
