Texas School Shooting Suspect's Grandfather Speaks Out! "It Still Hasn't Sunk In"
The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate when I see all the news, all those people that get shot.". Posted By Persist
