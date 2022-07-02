Bison Attacks Yellowstone Visitors Who Got a Little Too Close
Bison charges tourists in Yellowstone: A visitor to Yellowstone National Park shot video of a bison that charged tourists Tuesday, July 28, 2022. The bison charges two adults and a child and then a man lifts the young child out of harm's way. This story will be updated when we receive more information. Filmed: Rob Goodell
