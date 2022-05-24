Just Sick: Texas Gunman 'Salvador Ramos' Killed His Grandmother Right Before Elementary School Shooting!
Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who massacred as of now 18 pupils and one teacher Tuesday at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde, had killed his grandmother before coming to the school. Ramos, a student of Uvalde High School, also injured others, including two policemen, before he was shot dead by the police. Some of Ramos victims were 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, aged between 6-10 years. Posted By Persist
