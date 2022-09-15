Kanye West Speaks On His Decision To Terminate GAP Deal & Says He's The Only One Who Can Save The Brand!
Kanye West said Thursday he’s terminated the contract between his company Yeezy and Gap Inc. The move comes after Gap failed to meet its obligations in the companies’ agreement, including distributing Yeezy products in its stores by the second half of 2021 and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores, according to a letter shared by his lawyer with CNBC. Shares of the retailer fell nearly 4% Thursday. Posted By Persist
