One Way Ticket To Hell: Mother Strangled Her 3 Children With Exercise Bands Before Attempting To Take Her Own Life!
A Duxbury mother who prosecutors say strangled her three young children with exercise bands before attempting to take her own life was ordered Tuesday to remain hospitalized under police guard until further notice. Lindsay Clancy, 32, was Zoomed into Plymouth District Court and arraigned on charges of murder, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, an exercise band, in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan, on Jan. 24. Posted By Persist
