Charges Dropped Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal On-Set 'Rust' Shooting!
Charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal on-set "Rust" shooting. Baldwin, 65, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021. The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Posted by Persist
