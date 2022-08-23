All Bad: Fetty Wap Faces Mandatory 5-Year Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Conspiracy Drug Charge!
Fetty Wap is facing at least 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy drug charge. The 31-year-old, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, and five others were arrested in October and charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, On Monday, Maxwell pleaded guilty to the charge, which comes with a minimum sentence of five years in prison. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS