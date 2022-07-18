Hold Up: West Virginia Woman Wakes Up From 2-Year Coma & Identifies Her Brother As The Attacker Who Nearly Killed Her!
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker who nearly killed her. Wanda Palmer, 51, accused her brother of attacking her at her residence near Cottageville, West Virginia, in June 2020. Daniel Palmer III, 55, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. He was arraigned and assessed with a bond of $500,000. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS