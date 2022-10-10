Terrifying Moment: Ukrainian Chick Catches A Russian Missile Hit Across The Street While Walking During Her Live Stream!

Horrifying video footage caught a Ukrainian girl crying out in terror Monday as one of Russia’s deadly missiles exploded nearby. Footage shared by local media showed the girl, identified only as Aline, looking wide-eyed in horror as she filmed herself marching through Kyiv as deadly airstrikes rained down on the capital.“My hands are shaking — I just saw a rocket flying,” said the girl, holding a hand over her mouth in clear shock.



Before she could even finish her warning, she suddenly looked around upon hearing the loud whoosh of an incoming missile — and got knocked around by the huge blast that left debris flying around her. Realizing she had survived, the girl made a heartbreaking cry amid the shattering of damaged property nearby. Although the girl’s age was not revealed, she was filming while walking near the distinctive red terra cotta walls of the capital’s Taras Shevchenko National University, according to local reports. The area — which includes the historic old town as well as several government offices — was one of the hardest-hit in the capital, where at least eight were killed and dozens injured Monday.

Posted by CZ