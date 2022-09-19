Caught On Ring: Elderly Couple Get Robbed At Gunpoint By 2 Men While They Were Watching A Movie Inside Their Home In Virginia! “Get In The Closet”

Police are hunting two masked men who robbed elderly residents at gunpoint inside their Virginia home as they watched a Western movie. Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, are both wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction and conspiracy to commit a burglary, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.



Shocking video shows the suspects entering the home and yelling at the two elderly victims to 'to get into the closet right now' during the home invasion. 'Y'all get in the closet right now,' one the men said. 'I'm not f***g playing, get in the closet right now.' The elderly woman was seen in the footage walking towards the closet as the perpetrator pointed his gun at her. He then turned to the other person seated on the recliner as the television played in the background.



The horrified resident was seen slowly moving off the couch, grabbing their walker and walking towards the linen located just off the kitchen after the gun-wielding man shouted 'get up!' Video surveillance shows the hoodlums walking around the home with one of them snatching a wallet and the other grabbing a safe from another room before escaping.



The two residents, whose names have not been released, were unharmed. The incident took place on Wednesday around 1:50pm at a home on Turnpike Road in Virginia. One of the suspect stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 to 180 lbs., dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue stone washed jeans, black shoes, and wearing a black mask.



The second suspect that is between 5 feet 6 to 8 inches tall and approximately 160 lbs was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue/black sweatpants, one red sock on right foot, white shoes, and also wearing a black mask. Police said Boney is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.

