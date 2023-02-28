Too Crazy: Bodycam Catches House Exploding With 6 Firefighters Inside!

Incredible video has been released of a house explosion in New Jersey. What's even more amazing is firefighters inside the home walked away with just minor injuries. As police stood outside the Pompton Lakes home, the explosion went off inside the house on Ramapo Avenue with six firefighters inside. Posted By Persist

