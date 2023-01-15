GTA Activities: Police Shoot Man As He Steals Police Cruiser & Later Crashes Into A Diner!

BROKEN? 2,390 views

Officials released body camera footage of the incident that shows the suspect getting into a Bristol police vehicle and driving away. Bristol police Officer Seth Petzing can be seen firing his weapon multiple times into the vehicle as it drove by him. The suspect – later identified as Gonzalez – crashed a Dodge Durango near the entrance to an apartment complex at Brookshire Lane and Swamp Scott Road. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS