GTA Activities: Police Shoot Man As He Steals Police Cruiser & Later Crashes Into A Diner!
Officials released body camera footage of the incident that shows the suspect getting into a Bristol police vehicle and driving away. Bristol police Officer Seth Petzing can be seen firing his weapon multiple times into the vehicle as it drove by him. The suspect – later identified as Gonzalez – crashed a Dodge Durango near the entrance to an apartment complex at Brookshire Lane and Swamp Scott Road. Posted By Persist
