Desiigner “Jaguar" Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

BROKEN? 61,896 views

Desiigner stopped by Genius to breakdown his latest hit “Jaguar.” The track is produced by ATL Jacob and off the New York native’s most recent album 'New English 2.' On today’s episode of Verified, find out the motivation behind the hot track.

Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/desiigner-breaks...
Read all the lyrics to "Jaguar" on Genius: https://genius.com/Desiigner-jaguar-l...
Watch the Official Music Video for "Jaguar": https://youtu.be/-QWWAvfjwes

Subscribe to Genius: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz
Genius on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Genius
Genius on Instagram: http://instagram.com/genius
Genius on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Geniusdotcom
http://genius.com

#Desiigner #Jaguar #Verified

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS