You Going To Jail Now: Italian Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Arrested After 30 Years On The Run!
One of the world’s most wanted men and savage killers, Sicilian Mafia godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested, ending one of the longest manhunts in Europe. Mr. Messina Denaro, Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, had been on the run for 30 years. He has been accused of dozens of murders. Posted By Persist
