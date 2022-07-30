Stuff Like This Won’t Make The News: Community Bands Together To Help State Trooper Shot In The Leg While Assisting A Disturbance In PA!
Beaver County – A PA Trooper was shot while assisting at a disturbance at the Franklin Mini-Mart in Aliquippa this AM. The 2 Troopers encountered an armed male. The male fired a shot that struck the Trooper in the leg. The wounded Trooper was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Posted bY JR
