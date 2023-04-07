LA Coroner Reveals Coolio Died From Combination Of Fentanyl, Heroin & Methamphetamine!

Hip Hop Rap

Coolio's death was due to the combination of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the coroner's office announced. The Los Angeles County coroner's report also noted that the rapper was suffering from heart disease and asthma and had recently used phencyclidine, or PCP. The coroner's office deemed his death accidental. Posted By Persist

