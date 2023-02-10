US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Unidentified High-Altitude Object Over Alaska!
The White House on Friday said a US fighter jet had shot down an as yet unidentified high-altitude object over state of Alaska. It was the second time in a week that jets were scrambled to down foreign objects in US airspace.
The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,200 meters) and is reported to have come down in US waters just off the far northeastern coast of Alaska, near the Canadian border.
