SMH: NY Judge Claimed He Pulled Gun On 'Large Black Man' Defendant, Bragged About It To Colleagues!

Judge Robert J. Putorti of Whitehall, NY, who serves as a town and village court judge, has 30 days to respond to a decision to remove him from the bench.



The decision comes after The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct's determination on September 9, 2022, recommended he be removed from his position as a judge. Judge Putorti received that recommendation on September 14, 2022.



judge Putorti is alleged to have committed several acts of misconduct, including two incidents involving a firearm, One inside the courtroom while Putorti was presiding over a criminal matter, according to the commission's report.



According to the same report, the incident inside the courtroom is alleged to have happened in late 2015 or early 2016.



Although the incident occurred years ago, Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian told CBS 6," The seriousness of the conduct required disciplinary action, notwithstanding the passage of time."



Judge Robert J. Putorti was first appointed in 2014 as an Acting Justice of the Whitehall village court; He was elected as a Justice of that court in 2018. If Putorti does not respond within 30 days from receipt of the determination, He will be removed from office and barred from ever serving as a judge in The State of New York again.



If he chooses to appeal, The determination will go to the Court of Appeals for The State of New York. The Court of Appeals will then review the decision and then determine a different sanction, uphold the commission's recommendation or issue no sanction at all. Both Judge Robert J. Putorti's current terms end in 2025. Posted By Ghost