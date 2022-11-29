SMH: 5 Connecticut Police Officers Charged After Black Man Left Paralyzed Following Ride In Police Van!
Five Connecticut police officers were charged Monday with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The officers turned themselves in at a state police barracks Monday. Each was processed, posted a $25,000 bond and are due back in court Dec. 8. Posted By Persist
