Ya Going? Restaurant Called ‘Karen’s Diner’ Will Be Serving Burgers With Rude Service!

BROKEN? 5,460 views

A restaurant called ‘Karen’s Diner’ will be serving burgers & rude service, coming to Chicago starting March 19! 🍔🤬 This international sensation will be opening its newest location in Wrigleyville. This is similar to the classic Chicago restaurant ‘Ed Debevic’s & ‘Weiners Circle’ where the workers gives you rude service on purpose. Posted By PSmooth

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS