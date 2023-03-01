Ya Going? Restaurant Called ‘Karen’s Diner’ Will Be Serving Burgers With Rude Service!
A restaurant called ‘Karen’s Diner’ will be serving burgers & rude service, coming to Chicago starting March 19! 🍔🤬 This international sensation will be opening its newest location in Wrigleyville. This is similar to the classic Chicago restaurant ‘Ed Debevic’s & ‘Weiners Circle’ where the workers gives you rude service on purpose. Posted By PSmooth
