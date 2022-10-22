"It Makes Me Scared, We're Taking A Break" Waukesha Parade Suspect Intensely Stares At Judge During Trial!
The judge overseeing the trial for the man accused of killing six and wounding dozens in a 2021 Christmas parade said Friday the defendant was frightening her in court. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, slammed the table with his fists and became silent while fixing Judge Jennifer Dorow with an unblinking stare shortly after she said his accusations the state had coached his own witnesses. Posted By Persist
