Kanye West Responds To Backlash For Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing In Large Construction Bags! "I'm Not Here To Sit Up & Apologize About My Ideas"
Kanye West defended his decision to sell clothes from his Yeezy Gap line in what looks like giant trash bags on the floor — West insists that these are “construction bags.” Photos from a display in a Gap store have been circulating online over the last few days, and West attempted to clear the air in the interview that took place outside Gap’s flagship Times Square store. Posted By Persist
