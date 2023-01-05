Wild: Convoys Of Sinaloa Cartel Members Setting Up Roadblocks Along Sinaloa Highways After The Military Captured "El Chapo" Guzman Son!
Mexican authorities have arrested Ovidio Guzman, son of the imprisoned drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, multiple news agencies reported.
Cars were set on fire and residents were carjacked by alleged cartel members in the city of Culiacan in Sinaloa province on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Authorities have not said what sparked the violence, but such actions sometimes occur following the arrest of a cartel member. Posted By Ghost
