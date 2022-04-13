19yr Old South Carolina Serial Rxpist, Is Handed Probation.. Even After 2nd Victim Died & Sexually Assaulted Pastor's Daughter! (His Dad Works For DA)

"A teenage pervert whose father works for a local DA avoided jail for an alleged sex attack thanks to a plea deal which saw his crimes downgraded to assault and battery.

Victims of Bowen Turner, 19, say they're appalled he only received a slap on on the wrist from Orangeburg County Judge Markley Dennis last week after admitting to assaulting pastor's daughter Chloe Bess in 2019. He was able to strike the deal and avoid jail because he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. Turner was also accused of raping a second victim, 18 year-old Dallas Stoller, who died suddenly in November 2021. That charge against the teenage sex pest was subsequently dropped. And Turner was accused of a third rape in a separate county, although those charges were dropped too."

"Bess, who agreed to be identified as Turner's victim, bravely spoke out to condemn his sentence. And she blasted her attacker's 50 breaches of his home arrest bond conditions, which saw him break the rules to go golfing, visit a Brazilian steakhouse and even travel out-of-state to visit a car dealership. Turner's father Walt works as an investigator for South Carolina first circuit solicitor David Pascoe, FitsNews reported.

That meant the case was handed over to second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks. There's no proof of impropriety, but locals say it has uncomfortable echoes of the scandal-ridden Murdaugh family.

Their multiple alleged crimes and involvement in at least three deaths were covered-up thanks to powerful connections within the South Carolina legal community. " - DailyMail.UK

