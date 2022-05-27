What The Neck: Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Death Of 60-Year-Old Bicyclist!

A man was speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist and then drove off in Buckeye. The driver admitted he had been involved in a crash and was taken into custody, according to court documents. He’s been identified as Fernando Ramos, 39. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 60-year-old George Cooper. Posted By Persist

