MOM VS WORKING DAUGHTER Mom Goes Viral Confronting Working 18-Year-Old Daughter Who Refuses To Pay $50 A Month In Rent!

By Thrillz
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46,321
date submitted
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Mother And 18-Year-Old Daughter Explode On Each Other After Mom Asks For $100 In Rent, Leading To Tears And Screams Of 'You're Not My Mom No More!

FAMILY DIVIDED Mother And 18-Year-Old Daughter Explode On Each Other After Mom Asks For $100 In Rent, Leading To Tears And Screams Of 'You're Not My Mom No More!

views
112,621
date submitted
Thoughts? 13-Year-Old Refuses To Give Up His Birthday Money To His Mom So She Can Pay The Bills!

Thoughts? 13-Year-Old Refuses To Give Up His Birthday Money To His Mom So She Can Pay The Bills!

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48,995
date submitted
This Landlord Offered His Unemployed Tenant A Job To Help Pay Rent... Tenant Declines... Hasn’t Received Rent In Over A Year!

This Landlord Offered His Unemployed Tenant A Job To Help Pay Rent... Tenant Declines... Hasn’t Received Rent In Over A Year!

views
181,850
date submitted
Akademiks Goes Off On Jim Jones, Maino And Fabolous For Being Over 50 And Not Being Able To Afford Rent!

"THAT'S SAD" Akademiks Goes Off On Jim Jones, Maino And Fabolous For Being Over 50 And Not Being Able To Afford Rent!

views
80,629
date submitted
Therapist Mom Born In 1981 & Daughter Born In 2000 Go Viral For Showing What They Working With!

MOM VS DAUGHTER Therapist Mom Born In 1981 & Daughter Born In 2000 Go Viral For Showing What They Working With!

views
92,516
date submitted
What $1,360 A Month For Rent Gets You In DC!

What $1,360 A Month For Rent Gets You In DC!

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321,270
date submitted
A Lot To Unpack Here: 18-Year-Old On Paternity Court Has A 6 Month Old And 6 Week Old Baby And No Job!

A Lot To Unpack Here: 18-Year-Old On Paternity Court Has A 6 Month Old And 6 Week Old Baby And No Job!

views
79,087
date submitted
Court Cam: Woman Refuses To Pay Fine After Honking At A Cop, Then Clashes With Judge!

SHE WAS TALKING CRAZY Court Cam: Woman Refuses To Pay Fine After Honking At A Cop, Then Clashes With Judge!

views
88,151
date submitted
The Pain In His Eyes: 18 Year Old Daughter Reveals Her Body Count To Her Father During Podcast Interview!

The Pain In His Eyes: 18 Year Old Daughter Reveals Her Body Count To Her Father During Podcast Interview!

views
140,963
date submitted
He Ended Her Life For Playing With His Ear... 18-Year-Old Dejah Hood Story! (Commentary)

He Ended Her Life For Playing With His Ear... 18-Year-Old Dejah Hood Story! (Commentary)

views
150,650
date submitted
Family Court Judge Goes Off On Tyrese & Orders Him To Pay $10K/Month In Child Support!

Family Court Judge Goes Off On Tyrese & Orders Him To Pay $10K/Month In Child Support!

views
201,180
date submitted
People Are Upset After UPS Driver Shares What He Makes Per Week!

People Are Upset After UPS Driver Shares What He Makes Per Week!

views
639,524
date submitted
SMH: White Landlord Is Caught On Video Falling On The Ground And Pretending That Her Black Tenant Assaulted Her! "Oh My God, She's Choking Me"

SMH: White Landlord Is Caught On Video Falling On The Ground And Pretending That Her Black Tenant Assaulted Her! "Oh My God, She's Choking Me"

views
57,148
date submitted
27-Year-Old TikToker Who Went Viral Spraying Pesticides On Walmart Food Arrested! Claims He Made $10K A Month Off The Madness!

27-Year-Old TikToker Who Went Viral Spraying Pesticides On Walmart Food Arrested! Claims He Made $10K A Month Off The Madness!

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66,467
date submitted
A Hardworking Father Tells His 26-Year-Old Daughter To Stop Paying Rent, Move Back Home, And Save Money!

A Hardworking Father Tells His 26-Year-Old Daughter To Stop Paying Rent, Move Back Home, And Save Money!

views
68,145
date submitted
18-Year-Old Football Player Goes Missing After Boat Trip With Friends Who Left Him On An Island

FRIENDS LEFT HIM 18-Year-Old Football Player Goes Missing After Boat Trip With Friends Who Left Him On An Island

views
62,863
date submitted
Hall Of Fame Finesser: Man Arrested For Faking Heart Attack 20 Times At Restaurants To Avoid Paying The Bill!

Hall Of Fame Finesser: Man Arrested For Faking Heart Attack 20 Times At Restaurants To Avoid Paying The Bill!

views
74,208
date submitted
Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)

Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)

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211,792
date submitted
Father Arrested For Getting Revenge By Killing His 18-Year-Old Son & Daughter's Alleged Murderer In New Orleans!

Father Arrested For Getting Revenge By Killing His 18-Year-Old Son & Daughter's Alleged Murderer In New Orleans!

views
173,699
date submitted
Crazy: Mom Shields Her 5-Year-Old Child To Protect From Rottweiler Attack!

Crazy: Mom Shields Her 5-Year-Old Child To Protect From Rottweiler Attack!

views
74,042
date submitted
Thought He Caught Something: Man Goes Viral For His Reaction To Touching A Pride Flag!

AYO! Thought He Caught Something: Man Goes Viral For His Reaction To Touching A Pride Flag!

views
110,797
date submitted
Florida Man Faces Death Penalty After He Executes His 18yr Old GF And Their Unborn Child After She Refused To Get An Abortion (Commentary)

A LIFE 'CROPPED OUT Florida Man Faces Death Penalty After He Executes His 18yr Old GF And Their Unborn Child After She Refused To Get An Abortion (Commentary)

views
77,980
date submitted
The Ultimate Catfish: Popular Young Japanese Woman Biker Turns Out To Be A 50-Year-Old Man!

The Ultimate Catfish: Popular Young Japanese Woman Biker Turns Out To Be A 50-Year-Old Man!

views
503,199
date submitted
Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!

Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!

views
111,753
date submitted
Pay Attention To The Road: When Actin' A Fool Goes Wrong!

ALL BAD Pay Attention To The Road: When Actin' A Fool Goes Wrong!

views
68,658
date submitted
She A Keeper: Surgeon Goes Viral For Cooking For Her Husband After Working A 13-Hour Shift Who Expects Dinner When He Gets Home!

She A Keeper: Surgeon Goes Viral For Cooking For Her Husband After Working A 13-Hour Shift Who Expects Dinner When He Gets Home!

views
145,176
date submitted
51-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral After People Swear She And Her 38-Year-Old Man Look The Same Age

SHE AGED BACKWARDS! 51-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral After People Swear She And Her 38-Year-Old Man Look The Same Age

views
104,359
date submitted
Cole World: Sisters Shocked When Toronto Landlord Raises Rent To $9,500 A Month!

Cole World: Sisters Shocked When Toronto Landlord Raises Rent To $9,500 A Month!

views
120,796
date submitted
Adult Film Star, Jay Hefner, Reportedly Shot & Killed In Lincoln Shooting Nebraska While Trying To Protect His Cousin... He Was 24 Years Old!

Adult Film Star, Jay Hefner, Reportedly Shot & Killed In Lincoln Shooting Nebraska While Trying To Protect His Cousin... He Was 24 Years Old!

views
81,328
date submitted
40-Year-Old Married Mother Had An Affair With Her Daughter’s 18-Year-Old High School Boyfriend… Ended Up Losing Her Teaching Job!

40-Year-Old Married Mother Had An Affair With Her Daughter’s 18-Year-Old High School Boyfriend… Ended Up Losing Her Teaching Job!

views
111,391
date submitted
"This Is The 1st Month I Won't Be Able To Afford Rent. I Can't Afford Food" Girl Cries In Front Of Camera About Not Being Able To Pay Rent!

"This Is The 1st Month I Won't Be Able To Afford Rent. I Can't Afford Food" Girl Cries In Front Of Camera About Not Being Able To Pay Rent!

views
77,962
date submitted
Mom Is 51 Years Old & Daughter Is 22 Years Old!

Mom Is 51 Years Old & Daughter Is 22 Years Old!

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128,221
date submitted
Thoughts? Mom Receives Backlash After Getting Matching Tattoos With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter!

Thoughts? Mom Receives Backlash After Getting Matching Tattoos With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter!

views
63,212
date submitted
Marine Veteran Goes Viral For Publicly Supporting Iran In Its Threat To Wipe Out Israel!

"TIME TO PACK YOUR BAGS" Marine Veteran Goes Viral For Publicly Supporting Iran In Its Threat To Wipe Out Israel!

views
65,325
date submitted
Draya Michelle Goes Viral After Taking Her 22-Year-Old Son, Kniko, To Watch Her 22-Year-Old Boyfriend, Jalen Green, Play Basketball

Draya Michelle Goes Viral After Taking Her 22-Year-Old Son, Kniko, To Watch Her 22-Year-Old Boyfriend, Jalen Green, Play Basketball

views
57,011
date submitted
SMH: Family Kicked Off A Spirit Plane Because Their 2 Year Old Took Off Her Mask To Eat!

SMH: Family Kicked Off A Spirit Plane Because Their 2 Year Old Took Off Her Mask To Eat!

views
193,391
date submitted
Missing 14-Year-Old Twins Tell Police To “Mind Their Business” After They Are Found In Hotel With 30-Year-Old Man!

Missing 14-Year-Old Twins Tell Police To “Mind Their Business” After They Are Found In Hotel With 30-Year-Old Man!

views
173,331
date submitted
18yr Old Female High School Student Left Brain Dead After Being Shot By Campus Officer For Fighting With A 15yr Old In Long Beach, CA!

18yr Old Female High School Student Left Brain Dead After Being Shot By Campus Officer For Fighting With A 15yr Old In Long Beach, CA!

views
135,948
date submitted
Store Owner Refuses To Pay $3500 For A Store Sign That A Company Spelled Wrong… Woman Confronts Him To Pay Up!

Store Owner Refuses To Pay $3500 For A Store Sign That A Company Spelled Wrong… Woman Confronts Him To Pay Up!

views
86,923
date submitted
South African Mom Sentenced To Life For Selling Her Daughter’s Eyes And Skin To A Witch Doctor For $1,100

UNTHINKABLE EVIL South African Mom Sentenced To Life For Selling Her Daughter’s Eyes And Skin To A Witch Doctor For $1,100

views
89,548
date submitted