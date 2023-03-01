Trans Activist Arrested At Oklahoma State Capitol After Allegedly Hurling Water On A State Rep. Who Passed Bill Banning Child Gender Transitions!

A violent trans activist was arrested at the Oklahoma State Capitol after allegedly hurling water on state rep. Bob Ed Culver Jr. & assaulting a state trooper as revenge for passing a bill banning child sex change transitions for minors. The activists' partner screams "HELP!" during the arrest. Posted By Persist

