Damar Hamlin Speaks Out For the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest!

BROKEN? 9,255 views

Damar Hamlin is speaking out publicly for the first time since Jan. 2, when he suffered cardiac arrest during a game and collapsed in front of thousands of spectators. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, took to his Instagram account to post a video expressing his gratitude for all who helped to save his life during his frightening incident and assisted him on his path to recovery. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS