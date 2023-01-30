Damar Hamlin Speaks Out For the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest!
Damar Hamlin is speaking out publicly for the first time since Jan. 2, when he suffered cardiac arrest during a game and collapsed in front of thousands of spectators. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, took to his Instagram account to post a video expressing his gratitude for all who helped to save his life during his frightening incident and assisted him on his path to recovery. Posted By Persist
