Went GTA Mode: Lawyer Runs Over Thieves With His BMW After Stealing His $40 Million Cartier Watch At Gunpoint!

This Saturday 14, a thunderous traffic accident recorded in the Bogotá town of Chapinero, Colombia went viral after a citizen victim of a robbery ran over the suspected robber they took away his belongings.



The videotaped incident was carried out by a lawyer who ran over two subjects who were riding a motorcycle in his private BMW vehicle, who had apparently stolen a luxury watch minutes earlier.



Local media reported that the victim of the theft at Carrera 5, Calle 72, was approached by the criminals, who intimidated him with a gun and forced him to hand over a prized Cartier watch in 40 million pesos.



In addition to the watch, the thieves stole two cell phones and a chain, so amidst the agony the robbery caused, he decided to ram the two suspected robbers with his vehicle. The video showed the moment he ran her over.



A camera inside the BMW recorded the victim of the theft throwing his vehicle over the two suspects’ motorcycles, colliding with a third vehicle, making the impact even more devastating for those involved.



According to the robbery victim, he made the decision to throw his car at those who would presumably be his thieves because one of them started firing the gun which he held just after he stole his belongings. After the collision between the three vehicles, citizens and the police managed to arrest the alleged perpetrators. who tried to flee after being run over.

