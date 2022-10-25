The Dirty 3rd - Next Generation [Official Film Trailer] [Sponsored]

Connect with us:

The main character, "Street," (Derrick "Dreck" Dixon) from the original film, has stepped up his game and finally graduated from street-level hustling. It has always been his quest to find his way from the streets and become a legitimate businessman. This has finally become his reality, and he is in a safe place while living in peace. That is until a close friend, "Sonny Bobo" (Darryl "Dgotti" Monroe), returns home from a long stint in prison. This, in addition to his grandson, "Zaire" (Dakarai Henderson), who has been estranged for many years, re-emerges in his life. Unbeknownst to Street, he is no longer a wide-eyed innocent kid. These two loved ones bring new drama and new challenges for Street.



Sonny Bobo returns home to a world that has no place for him. The streets have moved on, and his position has been filled by a younger guy. It will take all of God's blessings for him to redefine himself before self-destruction. While this is taking place, Zaire is a hungry, ambitious young man who wants to make his own way. The problem is he still has a lot of growing and learning he must acquire: before he could ever master the treacherous streets of Houston. Street is forced to love him from a distance. Street juggles being lawful but is always haunted by his corrupt past.



Two storylines connect when the antagonist, "Quick" (Christopher "Propain" Dudley), a young dark-hearted but ambitious kid, soon becomes Zaire's arch-rival. Their rivalry will take you on a journey through the streets of jealousy, greed, murder, and redemption.