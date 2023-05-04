Ex-NHL Star P.K Subban Disses Lizzo While Saying A Team Needed To Eat More To Perform Better! “Pack A Lizzo Sized Lunch”
P.K Subban is facing some backlash after coming for Lizzo. According to TMZ, during a live broadcast, the former NHL Star joined ESPN's hockey coverage. While breaking down Game 1 of the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoff series, his co-host on the ESPN set, John Buccigross, suggested Toronto should "pack a lunch" after losing 4-2 -- insinuating the team should eat more to make it stronger in Game 2. Thats when Subban said pack a Lizzo sized lunch. Its unclear why Lizzo had to catch a stray but her fans were quick to come to her defense and call out Subban for bodyshamingher.
