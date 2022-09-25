Here We Go: CDC Says 3 New COVID Strains Named "BA.4.6, BF.7 & BA.2.75" Are Spreading Nationwide!
Three rival strains "BA.4.6, BF.7 & BA.2.75" variants, have now climbed to make up nearly 1 in 5 new infections nationwide, according to the federal estimates. Despite President Biden declaring this month that the pandemic had ended, authorities have also urged Americans to seek out updated boosters redesigned to guard against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Thoughts?. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS