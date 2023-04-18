Sheesh: Italian Police Find 2 Tons Of Cocaine Worth More Than $400 Million Floating In The Sea!
Italian police stumbled upon an illicit substance jackpot off the coast of Sicily over the weekend when they discovered nearly two tons of cocaine floating in the Mediterranean Sea during a routine surveillance flight. Officials seized more than $400 million worth of cocaine they found packaged in 70 waterproof bundles bobbing in the open water. Posted By Persist
