You're Wanted & Calling The Police? Man Calls The Police On McDonald's Because His Fries Were Cold....Turns Out, He Had A Warrant For His Arrest!
A man called Kennesaw police Friday to complain about cold french fries at McDonald’s. When officers arrived, they discovered he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case in which he is accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. Antoine Sims had been incarcerated since 2019 before being granted a $275,000 bond in February, according to Fulton County court records. His active warrant was for not appearing in court after being released from jail. Posted By Persist
