BEFORE THE FAME Before The AMP Movement: Throwback Footage Of When Fanum First Met Kai Cenat!
By Persist
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Before The Fame
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Mortgage Kicks: Kai Cenat Gifts $80,000 Nike Shoes To Duke Dennis For His Birthday!
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SHE SUCKED FANUM Kai Cenat Says His Ex Of 3 Years Cheated On Him With Fanum… Fanum Told Him She Gave Him Top
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VIOLATION Not Even A Full Bar: Kai Cenat Instantly Stopped Reacting To Gelo's XXL Freestyle!
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Well Damn: Charleston White Clowns On Kai Cenat!
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Kai Cenat Responds To The Kid & His Mother That Were Offended By Druski During Mafiathon 2 Stream! "I Can Kind Of See This Is Forced"
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Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat's Robot Malfunctions After Being Bullied!
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Kai Cenat Explains Why He Used A Fake Replica Room For The Fireworks Stunt! "Twitch Would've Banned Me"
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Kai Cenat Says After Moving To Atlanta, His Neighbors Initially Suspected Him & His Crew Of Smuggling Drugs Due To Having Expensive Cars Etc.
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Kai Cenat Calls Akademiks And Made Him Regret Spreading Misinformation About LeBron James!
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Kai Cenat Speaks With The Man Who's Girlfriend Danced With Nigerian Artist Omah Lay!
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There Goes Any Sponsorship Deal: Kai Cenat Was Not Impressed By The Shoes Nike Gifted Him For Christmas!
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Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat & Speed Play The Game "Chained Together" While Actually Being Chained Together!
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"He Going Off On Ni**as 1 By 1" Kai Cenat Reacts To "Drake - Family Matters"
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Kai Cenat & DDG Prank NLE Choppa By Pretending To Beef & Fight!
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Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat Was Watching A Live Police Chase & It Turned Out To Be One Of His Fans!
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Violated: Kid Started Being Racist & Called Kai Cenat A "Monkey" During His Livestream At General Ock's Store!
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Ye Calls Kai Cenat An Industry Plant! "It's About Influencing Mind Control"
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“Dr. Kim, Thank You So Much For Letting Me Come” Kai Cenat Releases Trailer With Kim Kardashian Collab For His Mafiathon!
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"I HAVE RESPECT FOR KAI" Not Always About The Money: Adin Ross Says Kai Cenat Turned Down The Opportunity To Become A Billionaire Signing With Kick!
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He Not Feeling Her Music: Kai Cenat Tells Lil Tay She Be "Cappin" With Her Music!
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"Imagine A White Boy With A Soul Plane" Rick Ross Talks About Drake's Plane & Mentions Kai Cenat!
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“Thats My Michelle” Kai Cenat Asks Shannon Sharpe What He Said To The Woman He Smashed On IG Live!
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How's It Sounding? Kai Cenat Previews An Unreleased Drake Collab With Lil Yachty!
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IYKYK Still At It: Ray J Shows Kai Cenat His Infamous "Unbreakable" Glasses!
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He Was With It Though: Kai Cenat Buys Lil Yachty A Fake Richard Mille Watch On Temu!
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She For The Streets: Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis & Fanum Were Left Shocked When A Girl Who Was With Her Boyfriend Was Ready To Leave Him For Them!
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Kai Cenat Hears Big Pun Spit These Legendary Bars For The First Time!
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KAI CENAT PULLS Kai Cenat Pulls $17,000 1st Edition Dark Charizard!
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COME ON MAYNE Rakai Could Not Take Kai Cenat Serious While Reacting To His Video Opening Up About Mental Health!
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STREAM WENT NUCLEAR Kai Cenat, Fanum And Kyrie Irving Are All Locked In Watching DDG Cook And End Reggie’s Career Live On Stream!
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"IT'S NOT TRUE" DJ Akademiks Sets The Record Straight On People Accusing Him Of Saying Kai Cenat Broke Up With His Girl Because She Cheated On Him!
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"HE MADE ME LOOK CRAZY" It Hurt Him: Wale Says He Was "Upset For 5 Days In A Row" After Kai Cenat Didn't Know Who He Was!
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SHE CAPPIN? Gorgeous Doll Claims Kai Cenat Paid Her $200K For An Abortion
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Druski & Kai Cenat Catching Backlash For "Exploiting" Women During Streams!
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"What If My Mom Sees This Sh*t" Kai Cenat Takes A Hit Of The Za With Offset For The First Time During Livestream!
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Having The Time Of His Life: Kai Cenat Called Dreamdoll And Asked Her To Pull Up & This Was Her Response!
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KAI CENAT REGRETS? Kai Cenat Regrets Putting RaKai On The Map After Streamer Drama Gets Out Of Hand
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When Kai Cenat Shut Down Ice Spice's Proposal… Spice Was Disgusted When He Dropped A Gem On Her Head!
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Legendary Moment: That Time When DMX Met Nipsey Hussle & His Crew, Shared Words Of Wisdom & Prayed For Them!
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HE TWEAKING Reggie Breaks Down, Claiming Kai Cenat Put Friends On Before His Younger Brother Kaleel
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