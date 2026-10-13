BEFORE THE FAME Before The AMP Movement: Throwback Footage Of When Fanum First Met Kai Cenat!

By Persist
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34,574
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Before The Fame

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Mortgage Kicks: Kai Cenat Gifts $80,000 Nike Shoes To Duke Dennis For His Birthday!

Mortgage Kicks: Kai Cenat Gifts $80,000 Nike Shoes To Duke Dennis For His Birthday!

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79,133
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Kai Cenat Says His Ex Of 3 Years Cheated On Him With Fanum… Fanum Told Him She Gave Him Top

SHE SUCKED FANUM Kai Cenat Says His Ex Of 3 Years Cheated On Him With Fanum… Fanum Told Him She Gave Him Top

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142,155
date submitted
Not Even A Full Bar: Kai Cenat Instantly Stopped Reacting To Gelo's XXL Freestyle!

VIOLATION Not Even A Full Bar: Kai Cenat Instantly Stopped Reacting To Gelo's XXL Freestyle!

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102,738
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Well Damn: Charleston White Clowns On Kai Cenat!

Well Damn: Charleston White Clowns On Kai Cenat!

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135,313
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Kai Cenat Responds To The Kid & His Mother That Were Offended By Druski During Mafiathon 2 Stream! "I Can Kind Of See This Is Forced"

Kai Cenat Responds To The Kid & His Mother That Were Offended By Druski During Mafiathon 2 Stream! "I Can Kind Of See This Is Forced"

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99,361
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Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat's Robot Malfunctions After Being Bullied!

Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat's Robot Malfunctions After Being Bullied!

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67,394
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Kai Cenat Explains Why He Used A Fake Replica Room For The Fireworks Stunt! "Twitch Would've Banned Me"

Kai Cenat Explains Why He Used A Fake Replica Room For The Fireworks Stunt! "Twitch Would've Banned Me"

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64,466
date submitted
Kai Cenat Says After Moving To Atlanta, His Neighbors Initially Suspected Him & His Crew Of Smuggling Drugs Due To Having Expensive Cars Etc.

Kai Cenat Says After Moving To Atlanta, His Neighbors Initially Suspected Him & His Crew Of Smuggling Drugs Due To Having Expensive Cars Etc.

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97,049
date submitted
Kai Cenat Calls Akademiks And Made Him Regret Spreading Misinformation About LeBron James!

Kai Cenat Calls Akademiks And Made Him Regret Spreading Misinformation About LeBron James!

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77,091
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Kai Cenat Speaks With The Man Who's Girlfriend Danced With Nigerian Artist Omah Lay!

Kai Cenat Speaks With The Man Who's Girlfriend Danced With Nigerian Artist Omah Lay!

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119,928
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There Goes Any Sponsorship Deal: Kai Cenat Was Not Impressed By The Shoes Nike Gifted Him For Christmas!

There Goes Any Sponsorship Deal: Kai Cenat Was Not Impressed By The Shoes Nike Gifted Him For Christmas!

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169,524
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Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat & Speed Play The Game "Chained Together" While Actually Being Chained Together!

Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat & Speed Play The Game "Chained Together" While Actually Being Chained Together!

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69,225
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"He Going Off On Ni**as 1 By 1" Kai Cenat Reacts To "Drake - Family Matters"

"He Going Off On Ni**as 1 By 1" Kai Cenat Reacts To "Drake - Family Matters"

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95,548
date submitted
Kai Cenat & DDG Prank NLE Choppa By Pretending To Beef & Fight!

Kai Cenat & DDG Prank NLE Choppa By Pretending To Beef & Fight!

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70,555
date submitted
Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat Was Watching A Live Police Chase & It Turned Out To Be One Of His Fans!

Pure Foolery: Kai Cenat Was Watching A Live Police Chase & It Turned Out To Be One Of His Fans!

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76,725
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Violated: Kid Started Being Racist & Called Kai Cenat A "Monkey" During His Livestream At General Ock's Store!

Violated: Kid Started Being Racist & Called Kai Cenat A "Monkey" During His Livestream At General Ock's Store!

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91,898
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Ye Calls Kai Cenat An Industry Plant! "It's About Influencing Mind Control"

Ye Calls Kai Cenat An Industry Plant! "It's About Influencing Mind Control"

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66,374
date submitted
“Dr. Kim, Thank You So Much For Letting Me Come” Kai Cenat Releases Trailer With Kim Kardashian Collab For His Mafiathon!

“Dr. Kim, Thank You So Much For Letting Me Come” Kai Cenat Releases Trailer With Kim Kardashian Collab For His Mafiathon!

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70,301
date submitted
Not Always About The Money: Adin Ross Says Kai Cenat Turned Down The Opportunity To Become A Billionaire Signing With Kick!

"I HAVE RESPECT FOR KAI" Not Always About The Money: Adin Ross Says Kai Cenat Turned Down The Opportunity To Become A Billionaire Signing With Kick!

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63,550
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He Not Feeling Her Music: Kai Cenat Tells Lil Tay She Be "Cappin" With Her Music!

He Not Feeling Her Music: Kai Cenat Tells Lil Tay She Be "Cappin" With Her Music!

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129,471
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"Imagine A White Boy With A Soul Plane" Rick Ross Talks About Drake's Plane & Mentions Kai Cenat!

"Imagine A White Boy With A Soul Plane" Rick Ross Talks About Drake's Plane & Mentions Kai Cenat!

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74,701
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“Thats My Michelle” Kai Cenat Asks Shannon Sharpe What He Said To The Woman He Smashed On IG Live!

“Thats My Michelle” Kai Cenat Asks Shannon Sharpe What He Said To The Woman He Smashed On IG Live!

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106,451
date submitted
How's It Sounding? Kai Cenat Previews An Unreleased Drake Collab With Lil Yachty!

How's It Sounding? Kai Cenat Previews An Unreleased Drake Collab With Lil Yachty!

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80,929
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Still At It: Ray J Shows Kai Cenat His Infamous "Unbreakable" Glasses!

IYKYK Still At It: Ray J Shows Kai Cenat His Infamous "Unbreakable" Glasses!

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65,525
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He Was With It Though: Kai Cenat Buys Lil Yachty A Fake Richard Mille Watch On Temu!

He Was With It Though: Kai Cenat Buys Lil Yachty A Fake Richard Mille Watch On Temu!

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85,974
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She For The Streets: Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis & Fanum Were Left Shocked When A Girl Who Was With Her Boyfriend Was Ready To Leave Him For Them!

She For The Streets: Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis & Fanum Were Left Shocked When A Girl Who Was With Her Boyfriend Was Ready To Leave Him For Them!

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66,385
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Kai Cenat Hears Big Pun Spit These Legendary Bars For The First Time!

Kai Cenat Hears Big Pun Spit These Legendary Bars For The First Time!

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82,536
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Kai Cenat Pulls $17,000 1st Edition Dark Charizard!

KAI CENAT PULLS Kai Cenat Pulls $17,000 1st Edition Dark Charizard!

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37,769
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Rakai Could Not Take Kai Cenat Serious While Reacting To His Video Opening Up About Mental Health!

COME ON MAYNE Rakai Could Not Take Kai Cenat Serious While Reacting To His Video Opening Up About Mental Health!

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77,387
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Kai Cenat, Fanum And Kyrie Irving Are All Locked In Watching DDG Cook And End Reggie’s Career Live On Stream!

STREAM WENT NUCLEAR Kai Cenat, Fanum And Kyrie Irving Are All Locked In Watching DDG Cook And End Reggie’s Career Live On Stream!

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86,199
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DJ Akademiks Sets The Record Straight On People Accusing Him Of Saying Kai Cenat Broke Up With His Girl Because She Cheated On Him!

"IT'S NOT TRUE" DJ Akademiks Sets The Record Straight On People Accusing Him Of Saying Kai Cenat Broke Up With His Girl Because She Cheated On Him!

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99,757
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It Hurt Him: Wale Says He Was "Upset For 5 Days In A Row" After Kai Cenat Didn't Know Who He Was!

"HE MADE ME LOOK CRAZY" It Hurt Him: Wale Says He Was "Upset For 5 Days In A Row" After Kai Cenat Didn't Know Who He Was!

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66,330
date submitted
Gorgeous Doll Claims Kai Cenat Paid Her $200K For An Abortion

SHE CAPPIN? Gorgeous Doll Claims Kai Cenat Paid Her $200K For An Abortion

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32,469
date submitted
Druski & Kai Cenat Catching Backlash For "Exploiting" Women During Streams!

Druski & Kai Cenat Catching Backlash For "Exploiting" Women During Streams!

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135,713
date submitted
"What If My Mom Sees This Sh*t" Kai Cenat Takes A Hit Of The Za With Offset For The First Time During Livestream!

"What If My Mom Sees This Sh*t" Kai Cenat Takes A Hit Of The Za With Offset For The First Time During Livestream!

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102,938
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Having The Time Of His Life: Kai Cenat Called Dreamdoll And Asked Her To Pull Up & This Was Her Response!

Having The Time Of His Life: Kai Cenat Called Dreamdoll And Asked Her To Pull Up & This Was Her Response!

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132,419
date submitted
Kai Cenat Regrets Putting RaKai On The Map After Streamer Drama Gets Out Of Hand

KAI CENAT REGRETS? Kai Cenat Regrets Putting RaKai On The Map After Streamer Drama Gets Out Of Hand

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104,253
date submitted
When Kai Cenat Shut Down Ice Spice's Proposal… Spice Was Disgusted When He Dropped A Gem On Her Head!

When Kai Cenat Shut Down Ice Spice's Proposal… Spice Was Disgusted When He Dropped A Gem On Her Head!

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125,602
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Legendary Moment: That Time When DMX Met Nipsey Hussle & His Crew, Shared Words Of Wisdom & Prayed For Them!

Legendary Moment: That Time When DMX Met Nipsey Hussle & His Crew, Shared Words Of Wisdom & Prayed For Them!

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250,406
date submitted
Reggie Breaks Down, Claiming Kai Cenat Put Friends On Before His Younger Brother Kaleel

HE TWEAKING Reggie Breaks Down, Claiming Kai Cenat Put Friends On Before His Younger Brother Kaleel

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25,393
date submitted