This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)
Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. On Netflix August 12. Posted By Persist
