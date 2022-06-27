Went Overboard: Customer Shoots Subway Store Workers For Putting Too Much Mayo On His Sandwich In Downtown, Atlanta!

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in surgery.



The reason for the shooting? Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said. APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer's Subway sandwich.



Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta, said it breaks his heart.



“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Glenn.



He wouldn’t release the identities of the employees because he’s still waiting for family members to be informed, but said both were young women who just started at the location about three weeks ago.



“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.



Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said arguments are the majority cause of homicides in 2022.