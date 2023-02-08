Woah: "Zombie" Beetle Controlled By Parasites After Death!

It’s just insane when you think about how it’s controlling the nervous system of the insect and transmitting commands. Fascinating but scary at the same time. Evolution takes a long time but imagine if it had the ability to infect humans given it was thriving in an environment that caused it to evolve(infected insects being consumed by humans over a long long time etc.) That ish would be brutal. Still don’t think it would be like 'Last OF Us', but it surely sounds scary. Posted By Ghost

