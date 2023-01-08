Crazy: Supporters Of Former President Bolsonaro Storm Brazil’s Congress, Presidential Palace And Supreme Court!
Followers of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the country’s political buildings. In scenes reminiscent of the 6 January invasion of the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters in 2021, video footage shows pro-Bolsonaro militants vandalising the congress, presidential palace and supreme court as police fire tear gas to control the crowds Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s presidential palace and supreme court. Posted By Ghost
